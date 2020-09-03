Clear Your Calendars for Plastics Technology 'Tech Days'

The learning never stops. But now, thanks to the novel coronavirus, everything is different. Not a week passes when we don’t learn of yet another trade show, conference, or open house that’s been canceled as a result of COVID-19 social-distancing protocols. This year alone, our parent company Gardner Business Media has had numerous events canceled, including our own Molding and Extrusion Conferences.

But again, the learning never stops. I had one processor tell me that while his packaging business was soaring as a result of the pandemic, he’s concerned about the long-term implications of having his top engineers scattered about, some working at home and only at the plant from time to time. He’s worried about the exchange of ideas and solutions that can happen when technical people huddle during lunch or breaks. He’s worried about an innovation drain, about his technical team losing an edge by not being around each other and around innovators from outside their walls who can provide unique perspectives.

We at Plastics Technology recognize this. I think you do, too. Last month in this space I talked about the dramatic growth of our webinar registrations. And with that in mind, I’d like to introduce you a new piece of technical programming that will be available to you online—for free—every Tuesday beginning Oct. 6. We are calling this programming Tech Days. We have 14 sessions in the works on a variety of topics. These won’t be sales pitches; they will be half-day sessions—one in the morning, the second after lunch—featuring industry thought leaders in injection molding, extrusion, materials, and a range of auxiliary equipment, all of whom will be ready to provide you with best practices, tips and techniques, and problem-solving ideas that you can put to work immediately to make your operation more efficient.

Each of these 14 sessions will feature four presenters. Each presenter will have 30 minutes to speak. Following the four talks, there will be a virtual panel discussion, moderated by Plastics Technology’s editorial team, where you can ask questions of presenters or share your thoughts on the topic at hand. It will all be live.

The program is still fluid and subject to tweaking, but these are the topics we are pursuing (in alphabetical order):

• Automation

• Blending

• Compounding

• Conveying

• Digital Manufacturing

• Film Extrusion

• Green Molding

• Material Selection

• Medical Molding

• Medical Extrusion

• Molds & Tooling

• Purging

• Resin Drying

In the coming weeks you will be hearing from us via email as our programming crystallizes. You can also follow our various social media channels our website for additional details. We will be linking you to pages where you can register for as many sessions as you want. You can reach out to me by email at any time: jcallari@ptonline.com with questions or comments.

As we emerge from this pandemic, I suspect there will be a pent-up demand for many of the products you make—even though many of you are running full-throttle already. We want to do our part to help you make these products as efficiently as possible.