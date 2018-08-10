Clock’s Ticking: Register Now for Extrusion 2018 Conference and Save

Early-bird discount of $100 for full conference ends Aug. 16.

There are just a few days left to save $100 by taking advantage of the “early bird” registration fee for Plastics Technology’s fourth ever Extrusion 2018 Conference.

The Extrusion 2018 Conference is going to be held Sept. 18-20 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland. It’s our first Extrusion Conference in Cleveland, following three successful events in Charlotte. The entire agenda has been finalized, and you can find it and all other relevant details about the event on the website.

Related Stories

A two-and-a-half-day event, Plastics Technology’s Extrusion 2018 Conference is packed with presentations from 70+ technical experts covering a wide range of subject areas. There are three half-day sessions on General Extrusion, which feature presentations that are relevant to all extrusion processors regardless of what comes out of the die; and two, concurrent half-day sessions that hone in on your particular process: film; sheet; pipe/profile/tubing; and compounding.

Click on this page to begin the registration process. Register by August 16 and save $100 off the full conference registration fee of $895.

In addition to the technical program, there will be time for you to speak with presenters and mingle with the more than 80 companies on the supply side who will be exhibiting at this event in what we believe is an unprecedented opportunity for anyone involved in extrusion.

Don’t be confused by imitators. This is the preeminent gathering of extrusion professionals worldwide. And the numbers back that claim up: The Extrusion 2015 Conference attracted about 350 attendees, Extrusion 2016 Conference had an audience of around 400; and Extrusion 2017 drew in about 450.

We at Plastics Technology believe the Extrusion 2018 Conference is the event of the year for extrusion processors of all kinds. We hope to see you there.