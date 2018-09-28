Cold Pressed-In Threaded Inserts: An Economical Alternative

Cold pressed-in threaded inserts provide a sturdy and cost-effective alternative to heat staking or ultrasonic-installed threaded inserts. Discover the advantages and see it in action here.

Cold pressed-in inserts can be an economical alternative to thermal or ultrasonic-installed threaded inserts for plastics processors.

Cold pressed-in inserts can be an economical alternative to thermal or ultrasonic-installed threaded inserts for plastics processors.

This application method is designed for post-mold installation where the inserts are “cold-pressed” into the plastic part.

Requiring only a simple press, they eliminate the need for any auxiliary equipment, but it’s important to consider your application’s requirements first…READ MORE.