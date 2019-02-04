Collaboration on PHA-Based Water Bottles Underway

Danimer Scientific and Nestle in global partnership to develop biodegradable water bottles.

A collaboration to develop biodegradable water bottles has been announced by Nestle (U.S. headquarters in Arlington, Va.) and Danimer Scientific, Bainbridge, Ga., which will be based on the latter’s Nodax PHA. Last year, a University of Georgia study confirmed that Nodax is an effective biodegradable alternative to petrochemical plastics. PepsiCo, an existing partner of Danimer, may also gain access to the resins developed under this collaboration.

Said Danimer’s CEO Stephen Croskrey: “Researchers have shown that PHA biodegrades in a wide range of environments, including industrial and home compost, soil, fresh and sea water. As a material that is reliably biodegradable across both aerobic and anaerobic conditions, our Nodax PHA is an ideal fit to drive the creations of eco-friendly packaging for Nestle’s products. Nodax PHA is suitable feedstock for industrial compost, home compost, and anaerobic digester facilities as well as reuse through recycling. We look forward to supporting Nestle in the years to come.”

Last year, Nestle made public its commitment to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. Toward that goal, Nestle has undertaken several initiatives including the creation of the Nestle Institute of Packaging Sciences, which is dedicated to the discovery and development of functional, safe and environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

Said Nestle’s CTO Stefan Palzer, “Strategic innovation partnerships play a key role for Nestle as we make progress in improving the sustainability of our packaging. In order to effectively address the plastic issue in various markets. We need a wide range of technological solutions, including new paper materials and biodegradable polymers which can also be recycled.” Added Nestle Waters’ CEO Maurizio Patarnello, “Nestle Waters is committed to addressing the growing global plastic waste packaging issue. A biodegradable bottle, which is also recyclable, can help improve the environmental impact of our business in countries without collection and recycling systems.”