Conferences Unite for Super Event in September

Plastics Technology’s Editorial director shares the news of registration opening for the first-ever combination of the Amerimold, Extrusion and Molding events under one roof this Sept. 21-23 in Rosemont, Ill. at the Donald E. Stephens Convention center. We all might be a little rusty in our business travel and conference/exhibition experience, but it’s time to travel once again.

“When was the last time you attended a trade show or technical conference …in person? For me it was February 2020. Then the pandemic hit. It’s been quite a transition from badges and proceedings books and chicken lunches to computer cameras, microphones and lights. But it’s time to shake the dust off the suitcase; root around in my medicine cabinet for travel-sized toothpaste, mouthwash and shaving cream; and book some flights and hotels.”

So what can you expect from each? Jim has the details:

Molding 2021:

“Our annual Molding Conference is a two-and-a-half-day educational event where global experts in injection molding discuss the latest developments in various molding processes, equipment, materials and management techniques, with special emphasis on adding value to your business.”

Extrusion 2021:

“Organized by yours truly since its inception in 2015, this has become the must-attend event for extrusion processors of all types. Like its Molding Conference cousin, the Extrusion Conference focuses on the practical—the “how to.” Morning sessions in these two-and-a-half days focus on issues that apply to extrusion operations across the board, regardless of what’s coming out of your die. Afternoon concurrent sessions are designed to hone in on your particular process: Film & Sheet; Pipe, Profile & Tubing; and Compounding.”

Amerimold 2021:

Now occupying a full three days, Amerimold 2021 is where mold manufacturing connects. In a post-COVID world, moldmakers, molders, OEMs, and tier suppliers are more eager than ever to come together to network, build their brands, and learn from the manufacturing industry's best.

Read Jim’s latest editorial for the full scoop and dig out that roller bag.