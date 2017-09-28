Confused or Uncertain About Industry 4.0?

One-day conference will explore the eight key technologies associated with what has been called the “fourth industrial revolution”.

Or maybe you are enthusiastic, or just intrigued. If you fit any of these descriptions, what you need is more information. What looks to be a prime opportunity to get the big picture on this megatrend is the upcoming Integr8 conference, a one-day event in Detroit on Nov. 9. Expected to attract 500 manufacturing and technology professionals, the conference will explore the eight key technologies associated with what has been called the “fourth industrial revolution” or the coming era of the “smart factory.”

Integr8, which is presented by Automation Alley, Troy, Mich., described as “Michigan’s leading nonprofit technology and manufacturing business association, connecting industry, academia, and government to fuel Southeast Michigan’s economy and accelerate innovation.” Automation Alley says its mission is to “position Southeast Michigan as a global leader in Industry 4.0 by helping our members increase revenue, reduce costs, and think strategically as they keep pace with rapid technological changes in manufacturing.”

Automation Alley says the eight key technologies for Industry 4.0 are:

Cybersecurity;

Big data and artificial intelligence;

Additive manufacturing;

Advanced materials;

Robotics;

The industrial internet of things;

Cloud computing and modeling;

Simulation and visualization.

Confirmed speakers include Industry 4.0 “thought leaders” from GE, General Motors, Lear Corp., FACTON Inc., Carnegie Mellon University, Fraunhofer Institute, University of Michigan, and Omron Automation.