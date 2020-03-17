Coping with Coronavirus: Where to Find Out About Tax Relief

One source is the business consulting firm Plante Moran, known for its plastics industry benchmarking studies (plantemoran.com). The company recently issued an “alert” on “COVID-19 Tax Relief” . Among other things, it discusses the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, which mandates paid sick leave for employees affected by COVID-19 and offers employers a tax credit in compensation. The bill was passed into law on March 18.

