Curtain About to Rise on Extrusion 2019 Conference

One thing about being the first in the marketplace with an idea or products: imitators are sure to follow. But Plastics Technology’s annual Extrusion Conference, which launched in 2015 in Charlotte, N.C., was not only the first, but is and was the best.

This year’s event will take place Sept. 17-19 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. The agenda is all set; once again we’ll have a program packed with extrusion’s illuminati. Once more we’ll have three morning sessions devoted to “general” extrusion topics—issues like screw design, material handling, purging, coloring, size reduction, and more—that are germane to your operation regardless of what is formed in your die. And we’ll have four concurrent sessions on two afternoons that drill down to more specific kinds of extrusion: Film, Sheet, Pipe/Profile/Tubing and Compounding.

Attendees tune in at General Session at Extrusion 2018 Conference.

You can access the robust program and our speakers here.

If you act before August 16, you’ll be able to tap into our early bird discount rate, a $150 savings. Click here for registration and pricing information.

And like all of our previous events, you’ll have plenty of time to network and exchange ideas with the 80+ exhibitors who will be at the event displaying their wares and know-how.

At Extrusion 2019, presenters will focus their talks heavily on “best practices” in extrusion processing.

This year there’s been a new feature added. On Monday, Sept. 16, Processing Technologies International LLC (PTi) will be holding a half-day tour and workshop at their facility in Aurora Ill.: Extrusion 101 Program: Fundamentals of Sheet. Click here for the details. Availability is limited, so best to act quickly.

CDS’s Gerry Lamorte addresses packed Pipe/Profile/Tubing breakout session at Extrusion 2018.

At Extrusion 2019, presenters will focus their talks heavily on “best practices” in extrusion processing. We try hard to direct our speakers away from commercial presentations; people come to conferences to learn how to do things better—“make better use of our existing resources,” as one attendee told me—not to hear sales plugs.

Our event has set records in terms of attendees and exhibitors each year. Last year’s event in Cleveland attracted 86 exhibitors and more than 350 paid attendees. All told, we had We expect to top those numbers this year, and we’d like you to be a part of it. I hope to see you there.