Do Extrusion Better

It’s back. Live and in person. The industry’s leading global technical program devoted to all things extrusion. Mark your calendars for Sept. 21-23; the Extrusion 2021 Conference will be held over a two-and-a-half-day span at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill.

Go to the conference website and check things out. The agenda has been completely fleshed out; take a look. Learn more about the sponsors and exhibitors with whom you will be able to network. Registration is open. Sign up before August 20 and save. You can even book your hotel accommodations.

This is the seventh annual Extrusion Conference…well, actually the sixth since the Coronavirus pandemic sidelined last year’s in-person event. Like our previous conference, this one features morning “general extrusion” sessions with topics relative to all types of extrusion independent of what product you are making. In the afternoon of Sept. 21 and 22 we will feature concurrent breakout sessions with talks that hone in on particular extrusion processes: Film/Sheet; Pipe/Profile/Tubing; and Compounding. You can move from one session to the next depending on what interests you.

We have several new features of the Extrusion Conference for 2021 as well. In collaboration with TAPPI’s International’s Flexible Packaging and Extrusion Division, we will be offering a pre-conference symposium on Film Processing and Coating in a Circular Economy. That’s slated for Monday, Sept. 20, 1-4:30 at the convention hall. Learn more about that program here.

We have also put together afternoon breakout sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday on post-consumer recycling, a critical topic as brand owners and OEMs are pushing processors to include more PCR in their product mix.

And to make your experience as robust as possible, we are co-locating Extrusion 2021 with two of other annual premier annual events: Molding 2021, our injection molding conference; and Amerimold 2021, a trade show devoted to mold manufacturing. If you sign up to Extrusion 2021, you can attend any session on the Molding 2021 side of the floor at no cost. And you might be surprised to learn about the number of presentations slated for Molding 2021 that you might find useful. Check out that program here. Extrusion Conference registrants can also walk the floors of Amerimold at no additional cost.

As things begin to return to what I call the “old normal,” we are happy to provide you with this unprecedented learning experience. We look forward to seeing you there.