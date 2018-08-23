Do You Have Something to Say About Injection Molding?

The annual all-things-injection-conference—Molding 2019—is currently accepting paper proposals for next year’s event.

Molding 2019 is currently accepting speaker proposals for next year’s event in Indianapolis (March 19-21). Call for papers closed on Oct. 1.

Taking place March 19-21 in Indianapolis at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis, Molding 2019 brings together the entire injection molding supply chain from machine suppliers and mold makers to material manufacturers and automation developers. We are currently seeking speakers from all those sectors of the industry to help us fill out an agenda that will cover:

Emerging Technologies

Establishing & Maintaining a Robust Process

Tooling

LSR Molding

Materials

Auxiliary Equipment

Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing

Robots & Automation

Practical Application of Industry 4.0

Present yourself and your company as a thought leader in injection molding while getting a chance to learn a few things yourself and do a little networking among your peers. In 2019, Molding 2019 will place a special emphasis on best practices within these topics. Share your hard-won knowledge and expertise, and learn from the experiences of your peers.

If you’re interested in presenting at Molding 2019, please use the conference website to submit a title and abstract for review. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 1, 2018, and we’d love to hear from you.