Dow and BiologiQ Collaborate on Evaluation of Plant-Based Polymers

Partners are exploring potential synergies between BiologiQ’s NuPlasticQ biopolymer and Dow’s PE resin portfolio

A new collaboration has been announced between Dow, Midland, Mich., and BioLogiQ, Idaho Falls, Idaho, to evaluate potential synergies between the latter’s novel NuPlastiQ plant-based biopolymer and Dow’s PE resin portfolio, in an effort to explore enhanced sustainable plastic options.

Dow and BioLogiQ will work together to test and consider potential applications that incorporate bio-based resins with PE, in the hopes of enabling more plant-based plastic products. Seven-year-old startup BioLogiQ will utilize Dow’s research and development and sales and distribution network to determine if it can successfully leverage plant-based plastics.

“As a science-driven company, Dow is excited by the technical and environmental advantages that could be achieved by combining NuPlastiQ with Dow’s industry-leading polyethylene,” stated Tim Boven, recycling commercial director at Dow.

“Our mission at BioLogiQ is to provide a way to create plastic products made from renewable resources,” explained Brad LaPray, founder and president of BioLogiQ. “This evaluation will help us determine if there is an opportunity for Dow and BioLogiQ to work together in the future to offer new applications to our customers.”

The evaluation will help determine if NuPlastiQ is a potential fit with Dow’s business from performance, bio-based and commercial viability perspectives. During the next year, Dow and BioLogiQ will perform evaluations at Dow’s Pack Studios Development Center in Freeport, Texas and engage brands, research institutes and associations to evaluate the range of benefits from a combined offering.

Last year, we reported on test results that showed NuPlasticQ MB biopolymer, which is produced by blending NuPlastiQ GP with PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate), is marine biodegradable. Performed by Eden Research Laboratory, results showed 97% biodegradation of a GP/PBAT film in ocean water within a one-year period, according to ASTM-D6691 standards for marine biodegradability. The key to that innovative plastic compound is BioLogiQ's NuPlastiQ GP General Purpose BioPolymer. GP is a 100% natural, renewably-resourced, plant-based resin (derived from the excess starch produced—and usually discarded—during potato processing) that has been certified by TUV Austria to marine biodegrade in 28 days. When PBAT is mixed with NuPlastiQ GP, it will also biodegrade in marine environments.

At that time, LaPray noted that the company was working on NuPlasticQ GP with PE and PP, targeting applications such as drink cups, straws, lids, and grocery sacks. He also noted that because the ability for plastics to biodegrade in a marine environment is so new and unusual, acceptable certification standards do not exist and that the company plans to work with industry and governments to develop new standards.