DSM and CEAD Form Partnership to Explore New Applications & Materials in Additive Manufacturing

Partnerships aimed at further developing 3D- decorating ">printing technologies continue to emerge and often are more specifically aimed at particular industry sectors. That’s the case with The Netherlands’ engineering thermoplastics supplier DSM and CEAD, a supplier of 3D-printing equipment focusing on large-scale, highly filled polymer printing.The partners aim to combine their experience in 3D-printing technology and materials to explore innovative application purposes in tooling and end-use parts aimed at the automotive, marine and infrastructure industries.

DSM and CEAD will work together to create new materials, update CEAD’s printer and improve both companies’ processes. The partnership is another example of DSM’s ongoing commitment to create a “global 3D-printing ecosystem”, which will enable the growth of the additive manufacturing industry. Specifically, DSM will be purchasing a CEAD robotic printer, initially for R&D purposes and open for commercial projects via a service partner starting in September. This system features CEAD’S novel extruder system which is placed on a 6-axis robotic arm from Comau and control software from Siemens. The machine is also equipped with a milling center and scanning unit for post-processing the parts directly on the machine. The partners will use this equipment to create materials profiles optimized for FGF printing. By adding material, process and machine know-how, DSM believes it will be able to unlock the full potential of the FGF printing technology, increasing material and manufacturing options for customers. The cooperation also opens the door to advanced processes like adding continuous fiber combined with highly-filled polymers to create applications that would not be possible without this technology. Said Patrick Duis, segment leader transportation at DSM Additive Manufacturing, “By expanding our offering to FGF materials, DSM gives manufacturers across the globe maximal flexibility in choosing the material and technology that best suits their desired application…FGF technology allows us to use highly-filled polymers that increase the thermal, mechanical needs and the performance of our application and thus takes us closer to injection molded parts.” Noted CEAD CEO Maarten Logtenberg, “The relationship between the 3D-printing technology and the materials that are used in the process, are key. Through this collaboration with DSM and their understanding of the materials, we are able to fully leverage the technology to its full potential.”