Dynamic Lift Control Optimizes Central Cooling Technology

For plastics processors, conventional central chillers typically use a fixed pressure setting based on the warmest temperature the condenser experiences. New “Dynamic Lift Control” technology aims to adapt and adjust the pressure for peak performance.

Conventional chillers use a fixed pressure setting based on the warmest summertime temperature the condenser may see. As the ambient air is cooled, the chiller turns fans off of the air-cooled condenser or regulates the flow of cooling tower water to maintain the fixed pressure setting for the condenser.

An alternative method is what Thermal Care calls “Dynamic Lift” control technology. This method is used to adjust the pressure in the condenser based on the temperature of the outside air, the process heat load, and the peak efficiencies and performance points of the components in the chiller.

While this is similar in function to conventional controls, the dynamic nature of this control technology responds and reacts to changes in any or all of these factors to ensure peak performance and maximum efficiency all year long.