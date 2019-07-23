Extrusion 2019 Conference: Come to Learn About Extrusion Best Practices

In my last blog I explained why more and more processors have registered to attend the Plastics Technology Extrusion Conference since the event was launched in 2015: To Learn.

The Extrusion Conference is the only conference of its type: sessions devoted to general extrusion—issues that pertain to all extrusion processors regardless of what comes out of their die—coupled with breakout sessions on specific kinds of extrusion: Film, Sheet, Pipe/Profile/Tubing and Compounding.

This year’s event will take place Sept. 17-19 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. I’m particularly excited about the General Extrusion sessions. They will be held the mornings of Sept. 17-19 and feature a veritable who’s who list of experts in extrusion processing.

A shot of the general session of Plastics Technology’s Extrusion 2018 Conference, attended by more than 320 processors.

What will you learn in this General Sessions that you won’t learn anywhere else? For starters:

How to Efficiently Upgrade Your Extruders Without Breaking the Bank.

The Importance of Melt Rheology in Extrusion.

The Current and Future Status of Industry 4.0 in Extrusion.

Best Practices in Drying, Purging , Conveying, Size Reduction , Screw/Die Cleaning, and Process Cooling.

Putting the ‘Science’ in Your Extrusion Process.

The Latest in Liquid Color for Extrusion.

The Secret to Optimizing Barrel Temperatures in Extrusion.

And like all of our previous events, you’ll have plenty of time to network and exchange ideas with the 80+ exhibitors who will be at the event displaying their wares and know-how.

The Extrusion 2019 Conference. Where the Industry Comes to Learn. I hope to see you there. Can you afford not to be?