Extrusion 2019 Conference: Still Time to Register, Save...and Learn

The Extrusion 2019 Conference will take place Sept. 17-19 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. It is the only conference of its type: sessions devoted to general extrusion—issues that pertain to all extrusion processors regardless of what comes out of their die—coupled with breakout sessions on specific kinds of extrusion: Film, Sheet, Pipe/Profile/Tubing and Compounding.

If you register before August 16 you can take advantage of the early-bird discount and save $150 off the full conference registration fee. Click here for registration and pricing information.

In a previous blog I have told you about our sessions devoted to General Extrusion Topics. I define these as topics that apply across the board in extrusion, regardless of the finished or semi-finished product that you are extruding. In another blog I wrote about the topics that will be covered in the Film breakout session. Now, I’d like to hone in on Sheet.

We packed the house at last year’s Extrusion Conference. What did these attendees learn that you didn’t?

What will you learn in these Sheet sessions that you won’t learn anywhere else? For starters:

Direct to Sheet Compounding

New Machine Concepts for Floatable PP-Based Coffee Capsules Increase Efficiency and Mitigate Environmental Impact

New Non-Nuclear Solid-State Thickness Sensor for the Measurement and Automatic Profile

Control of Extruded Film, Sheet and Coatings

Automating the Sheet Winding Process for Improved Operator Safety and Productivity Advances and Developments in Multi-Nipping Rollstacks

Resin Drying DOE: How to Ensure Your Resin is Properly Dried

Emerging Trends in Thick-Gauge Sheet

In-line Compounding of Flexible PVC without Pre-Mixers for Sheet

Innovative High-Speed Extrusion Technology for Thin-Gauge Sheet

The Who, What, When, Where & How of Expanding PP Gauge Range

From Pounds and Profit to Trust and Transparency: A Story of Building a Safety Culture in Manufacturing

Screw, Barrel, Gear Pump, and Chill Roll Designs for Sheet

Sheet Extrusion Troubleshooting: Black Specks on Start Up

This year, moreover, we added a special attraction for sheet processors. On Monday, Sept. 16—the day before the conference starts—we have scheduled a free tour and workshop at the facility of Processing Technologies International LLC, Aurora, Ill. PTi will present a seminar Extrusion 101: Fundamentals of Sheet Thickness Adjustment, and provide lunch and transportation at no charge. Please note: Space is limited to the first 100 registrants (PTi reserves the right to restrict or revoke admission.)

And like all of our previous events, you’ll have plenty of time to network and exchange ideas with the 80+ exhibitors who will be at the event displaying their wares and know-how.

Click here to download the agenda in a PDF.

Our conference has grown by every measurable standard since it was launched in 2015. Why? Because it provides attendees with a first-of-its-kind opportunity. The photos that appear with this Blog were taken at last year’s Conference, which was held in Cleveland. Ask yourself: What did these attendees learn at this event that they put into practice to make their operations more competitive.

The Extrusion 2019 Conference. Where the Industry Comes to Learn. I hope to see you there. Can you afford not to learn?

