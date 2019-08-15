Extrusion 2019 Conference: The Extrusion Solution Institution
Early-bird discount to register for the conference where the extrusion industry comes to learn expires next week.
The Extrusion 2019 Conference will take place Sept. 17-19 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. It is the only conference of its type: sessions devoted to general extrusion—issues that pertain to all extrusion processors regardless of what comes out of their die—coupled with breakout sessions on specific kinds of extrusion: Film, Sheet, Pipe/Profile/Tubing and Compounding.
And the clock is ticking fast on the early-bird discount. If you register before August 16 you can take advantage of the early-bird discount and save $150 off the full conference registration fee. Click here for registration and pricing information.
Featured Content
In a previous blog I have told you about our sessions devoted to General Extrusion Topics. I define these as topics that apply across the board in extrusion, regardless of the finished or semi-finished product that you are extruding. In another blog I wrote about the topics that will be covered in the Film breakout session. Then I honed in our Sheet program. Now let’s focus in on our sessions on Pipe/Profile/Tubing.
What will you learn in the Pipe/Profile/Tubing sessions that you won’t learn anywhere else? For starters:
- The Latest Tools for Efficient and Optimized Profile Die Development
- Enhancements to Downstream Extrusion Water and Vacuum Tanks to Facilitate a Higher Level of Precision and Repeatability
- Virtual Pressure Measurement: Analysis and Performance
- How Control Systems for Electrical Motors Compare
- The Latest Advancement in Dimensional Measurement and Control for Tube, Pipe, and Profile Extrusions
- Screw Design Concept and PVC Flow Behaviors in a Counter-Rotating Twin Screw Extruder
- State of Technology in Profile Extrusion
- A Die Designer’s Guide for Utilization of Land Length for Process Optimization
- Versatile Single Screw Extrusion System for Typical Thermoplastic Resins
- The Importance of Controlling Belt Gap When Processing Precision Micro-Bore Medical Tubing
- Accurate Prediction of Cooling, Shrinkage, and Distortion of Extrudate Profile in Calibrator and Post-Calibrator Regions
- What Affects Cut Lengths?
- Where’s My Weight? Maximizing Material Savings Through Precision Measurement
- Are You Leaving Profit on the Shop Floor?
And like all of our previous events, you’ll have plenty of time to network and exchange ideas with the 80+ exhibitors who will be at the event displaying their wares and know-how.
Click here to download the agenda in a PDF.
Our conference has grown by every measurable standard since it was launched in 2015. Why? Because it provides attendees with a first-of-its-kind opportunity. The photos that appear with this Blog were taken at last year’s Conference, which was held in Cleveland. Ask yourself: What did these attendees learn at this event that they put into practice to make their operations more competitive.
The Extrusion 2019 Conference. Where the Industry Comes to Learn. The Extrusion Solution Institution. I hope to see you there. Can you afford not to learn?
We’d rather send you $15 than rely on our crystal ball…
It’s Capital Spending Survey season and the manufacturing industry is counting on you to participate! Odds are that you received our 5-minute Plastics survey from Plastics Technology in your mail or email. Fill it out and we’ll email you $15 to exchange for your choice of gift card or charitable donation. Not sure if you got the survey? Contact us to access it.
Help us inform the industry and everybody benefits.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Get Smarter on Extruder Sizes
Processors tend to recommend a much larger extruder than what’s really necessary for the job and the capabilities of the downstream equipment.
-
Foamed PET Sheet Tackles New Markets
Perpetually in its infancy, PET foam sheet has been a hard sell for packaging producers over nearly a decade. It found successful niches in thermoformed ovenable bakery trays, meat trays, and reheatable dinner trays for home delivery to disabled persons.
-
Shining Opportunities In Solar Films
Photovoltaic markets are growing explosively, and so are opportunities for specialty film producers. Solar cell and module production, which was forecasted to grow at 50% a year for the next few years before the recession hit, is now expecting slightly more healthy 30% annual growth, according to DuPont, a major supplier of photovoltaic film materials. Solar cell and module manufacturers are expanding, and large numbers of new companies are entering the field.