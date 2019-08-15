Extrusion 2019 Conference: The Extrusion Solution Institution

The Extrusion 2019 Conference will take place Sept. 17-19 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. It is the only conference of its type: sessions devoted to general extrusion—issues that pertain to all extrusion processors regardless of what comes out of their die—coupled with breakout sessions on specific kinds of extrusion: Film, Sheet, Pipe/Profile/Tubing and Compounding.

And the clock is ticking fast on the early-bird discount. If you register before August 16 you can take advantage of the early-bird discount and save $150 off the full conference registration fee. Click here for registration and pricing information.

In a previous blog I have told you about our sessions devoted to General Extrusion Topics. I define these as topics that apply across the board in extrusion, regardless of the finished or semi-finished product that you are extruding. In another blog I wrote about the topics that will be covered in the Film breakout session. Then I honed in our Sheet program. Now let’s focus in on our sessions on Pipe/Profile/Tubing.

What will you learn in the Pipe/Profile/Tubing sessions that you won’t learn anywhere else? For starters:

The Latest Tools for Efficient and Optimized Profile Die Development

Enhancements to Downstream Extrusion Water and Vacuum Tanks to Facilitate a Higher Level of Precision and Repeatability

Virtual Pressure Measurement: Analysis and Performance

How Control Systems for Electrical Motors Compare

The Latest Advancement in Dimensional Measurement and Control for Tube, Pipe, and Profile Extrusions

Screw Design Concept and PVC Flow Behaviors in a Counter-Rotating Twin Screw Extruder

State of Technology in Profile Extrusion

A Die Designer’s Guide for Utilization of Land Length for Process Optimization

Versatile Single Screw Extrusion System for Typical Thermoplastic Resins

The Importance of Controlling Belt Gap When Processing Precision Micro-Bore Medical Tubing

Accurate Prediction of Cooling, Shrinkage, and Distortion of Extrudate Profile in Calibrator and Post-Calibrator Regions

What Affects Cut Lengths?

Where’s My Weight? Maximizing Material Savings Through Precision Measurement

Are You Leaving Profit on the Shop Floor?

And like all of our previous events, you’ll have plenty of time to network and exchange ideas with the 80+ exhibitors who will be at the event displaying their wares and know-how.

Our conference has grown by every measurable standard since it was launched in 2015. Why? Because it provides attendees with a first-of-its-kind opportunity. The photos that appear with this Blog were taken at last year’s Conference, which was held in Cleveland. Ask yourself: What did these attendees learn at this event that they put into practice to make their operations more competitive.

The Extrusion 2019 Conference. Where the Industry Comes to Learn. The Extrusion Solution Institution. I hope to see you there. Can you afford not to learn?

