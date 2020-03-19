Extrusion 2020: Call for Papers Extended

While all of us at Plastics Technology and parent company Gardner Business Media are monitoring the situation with the Coronavirus and adhering to all government advisories, the Extrusion 2020 Conference is still scheduled to take place Oct. 13-15 in Rosemont, Ill.

We have extended the Call for Papers deadline to March 27. You can click on this link to begin the paper-submission process.

As an option, you may submit your title and abstract to me via email: jcallari@ptonline.com.

During our two-and-a-half-day event, business owners, plant managers, process engineers and manufacturing personnel will be brought up to speed on technology developments and best practices impacting all types of extrusion operations. ​​​​​Each day will consist of a General Session that will be of interest to all extrusion processors, as well as an afternoon of concurrent sessions that will drill down into specific processes: Film, Sheet, Compounding, and Pipe/Profile/Tubing.

And this year we have added a new element: a half-day symposium organized by TAPPI on Film Processing and Coating in a Circular Economy that will take place the afternoon of Oct. 12. The TAPPI International Flexible Packaging & Extrusion Symposium is a half-day pre-Conference event which will feature today’s leading experts in film processing and coating for flexible packaging. They will discuss leading-edge topics on emerging techniques and technologies which are creating new pathways toward a circular economy.

Specific topic areas will include:

Polymer stabilization developments for a circular economy.

Recycling innovations for flexible packaging structures.

Sustainability-focused solutions for consumer packaging.

Developments in sustainable barrier systems for flexible packaging.

Converting equipment solutions for more sustainable flexible packaging.

Please direct any questions to me by email above or by calling (513) 766-5856.