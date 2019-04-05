Free, On-Campus 'Asaclean University' Purging Know-How Program

Sun Plastech has launched a free purging educational program with an on-campus presentation at the University of Akron’s National Polymer Innovation Center.

At our recent and well-attended Molding 2019 conference held in Indianapolis, a topic that kept resurfacing in both panel discussions and individual presentations, was the importance of both initial and continued training. As one speaker put it: “[quality processing] requires disciplined action of the knowledge you acquire on a consistent basis.”

The importance of instituting and executing a well-rounded maintenance program, which very much includes effective purging of production machinery was also highlighted. As such, it is very encouraging to see companies take on the challenge of offering educational programs that address these issues. A nice example is that of Sun Plastech, manufacturer and distributor of Asaclean purging compound. Recently, the company launched a new ‘free’ on-campus educational program that aims to help students create value once they begin their careers in plastics.

‘Asaclean University’ is a complimentary, on-site, educational program designed to teach students about purging compounds and their role in a production environment. The program offers a choice of several customizable lectures designed around different topics. These topics are flexible and can be catered to each program’s specific interests or needs.

On March 22, 2019, Asaclean project engineer Jarred Packard visited the National Polymer Innovation Center at the University of Akron for the official launch of the Asaclean University program as part of the Center’s “Five-Star Event Friday” series. The attending students and faculty enjoyed a customized “Purging 101” lecture, a Q&A session, a catered lunch, and a live color-change demonstration in the Center’s state-of-the-art lab.

Commenting on their experience of the complimentary program, director of the National Polymer Innovation Center Randy Moore said, “The Asaclean U Purging 101 program provided a great baseline understanding of purging processes and why they are important to industrial applications. The combination of classroom and on-machine demonstration sparked many questions by the students attending. It was a great learning experience especially for the students seeking careers in industry after graduation.”

Here’s a link for other schools interested in taking up this offer: https://offers.asaclean.com/university