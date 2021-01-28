Free Survey: *[No] Restrictions May [Ever] Apply

I’m as skeptical as anyone, maybe more so. Tell me something is free, and I will instantly scan the offer for an asterisk and the fine print that follows spelling out in tiny type just how not “free” the offer actually is. The overabundance of faux free offerings makes truly free deals that much sweeter—not only do you actually get something for free, but you get to enjoy the gratis gift without the grift.

In the spirit of no-funny-business free, do I have a deal for you. Plastics Technology is currently accepting submissions for its annual Top Shops Benchmarking Survey. Apart from the time it takes to complete the anonymous survey, this benchmarking report will cost you and your company nothing.

Featured Content

In fact, not only is the survey free, but upon completion it will grant you something of great value. Participation ultimately nets your business a customized report detailing how your responses ranked among all survey takers. See how you stack up against your contemporaries in key performance metrics, using the results to chart a roadmap to future success, based on the strengths and weaknesses revealed therein.

We will be accepting completed surveys until March 1, so make sure you get your responses in today.

Take the survey today!