Full Agenda for Molding 2020 Is Now Live
The complete agenda for Molding 2020 is now online—57 speakers, nine different tracks and three-and-a-half days to gain insights from injection molding’s intelligentsia.
In a little over 100 days, the injection molding community will gather for Molding 2020 in Chicago, marking the 30th anniversary of this preeminent plastics molding event. In the coming weeks, watch this space for detailed break downs of the various sessions, topics and speakers.
The agenda as assembled will give an injection molding oriented overview, including insights into the newest technologies, as well as establishing best practices for existing technologies. Our speakers hail from every link of the molding supply chain, ranging from molders and moldmakers to suppliers of machinery, auxiliary equipment, software and robotics and more to respected consultants.
Featured Content
Taking place from March 17-19 at the Westin Lombard, 18 miles south west of O’Hare, Molding’s days will be split between a morning general session with topics applicable to all and afternoon breakouts for deeper dives into specific technologies and markets.
For 2020, our General Sessions include:
- Green Molding Is Here
- Are You Ready for Digital Manufacturing
- Tooling & Cooling
Breakouts will include:
- Robotics and Automation
- Optimizing Quality & Productivity
- LSR Molding
- Automotive & Durable Goods
- Tooling, Cooling & Blending
- Medical, Packaging & Precision Molding
Learn more about our speakers and peruse the full agenda today.
Molding 2020’s agenda is now live at the Molding conference website, check it out today.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Best Methods of Molding Undercuts
Producing plastics parts with undercuts presents distinct challenges for molders.
-
Electric, Hydraulic, or Hybrid? What's the Right Injection Press for You?
If you were buying an injection molding machine 20 years ago, you had to decide between a toggle or fully hydraulic clamp and that was pretty much it.
-
Understanding Polymer Flow: Interpreting the Viscosity Curve
Take the time to do the viscosity curve on new molds. You will learn more in that hour than many learn in years about the process for this tool.