Get a Sneak Peek of the Molding 2020 Agenda Today

In four short months, the injection molding industry will gather in Chicago for Molding 2020—the 30th edition of the all-things-molding conference and exhibit. From March 17-19 at the Westin Chicago Lombard, the full spectrum of the molding industry—from OEMS, designers, molders, and moldmakers to the suppliers of the software, equipment and materials they need—will be on hand to share knowledge and connect.

The preliminary agenda has been finalized and portions of it can be found on the conference web site. In terms of tracks, Molding 2020 will organize speakers by numerous broad-ranging topics, including:

Best Practices for Quality and Productivity

Green Molding

Robotics and Automation

Automotive and Durable Goods Molding

Digital Manufacturing

Tooling and Cooling

Medical, Packaging and Precision Molding

LSR Molding

Confirmed speakers hail from companies as diverse as Beaumont, HRS Flow, Canon, Steinwall, Wittmann Battenfeld, Yushin, iMLUX, RD Abbott, Sepro America, ExxonMobil, Universal Robots, Conair, RJG, Moretto, Asaclean Sun-Plastech, Boy, Engel, Frigel, Haidlmair and many, many more.

Watch this space to learn more and make your plans to join us next March in Chicago!