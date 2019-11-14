11/14/2019

Get a Sneak Peek of the Molding 2020 Agenda Today

Whether you’re looking for the newest technology for applications in the hottest market or how to wring maximum productivity from existing equipment to make long-running products, Molding 2020 has the info and contacts you need to succeed.

Tony Deligio

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

In four short months, the injection molding industry will gather in Chicago for Molding 2020—the 30th edition of the all-things-molding conference and exhibit. From March 17-19 at the Westin Chicago Lombard, the full spectrum of the molding industry—from OEMS, designers, molders, and moldmakers to the suppliers of the software, equipment and materials they need—will be on hand to share knowledge and connect.

The preliminary agenda has been finalized and portions of it can be found on the conference web site. In terms of tracks, Molding 2020 will organize speakers by numerous broad-ranging topics, including:

  • Best Practices for Quality and Productivity
  • Green Molding
  • Robotics and Automation
  • Automotive and Durable Goods Molding
  • Digital Manufacturing
  • Tooling and Cooling
  • Medical, Packaging and Precision Molding
  • LSR Molding

Confirmed speakers hail from companies as diverse as Beaumont, HRS Flow, Canon, Steinwall, Wittmann Battenfeld, Yushin, iMLUX, RD Abbott, Sepro America, ExxonMobil, Universal Robots, Conair, RJG, Moretto, Asaclean Sun-Plastech, Boy, Engel, Frigel, Haidlmair and many, many more.

Watch this space to learn more and make your plans to join us next March in Chicago!


