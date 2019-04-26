Get Ready for the Additive Manufacturing Workshop for Plastics at Amerimold

Taking place alongside Amerimold, June 13, 2019 in Rosemont, Il, the workshop is uniquely situated in the heart of injection molding and moldmaking.

Agenda for annual event on 3D printing for plastics includes presenters from Evolve, Forecast 3D, Carbon, HP and more.

Be sure to add the the Additive Manufacturing Workshop for Plastics, which is co-located with Amerimold (June 12-13 in Rosemont, II), to your schedule! Registration is now open.

The Additive Manufacturing Workshop for Plastics is an immersive, half-day event focused on emerging technologies in 3D printing and additive manufacturing. Presented by Additive Manufacturing Media, Plastics Technology and MoldMaking Technology, the 3D Printing workshop will present practical applications of 3D technologies related to plastics processing. The workshop takes place on June 13, starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

Topics include production at scale, digital modeling, design considerations, 3D printing vs injection molding and medical applications. Attendees will also have access to the technical sessions and equipment demos on the Amerimold show floor. Presentations cover conformal cooling, hot runner maintenance, how public policy affects the industry and more. Evolve, Forecast 3D, Carbon, HP and more are presenters. Check out the full agenda here.

The workshop is part of a suite of industrial 3D printing events being held this year, including the 3-day Additive Manufacturing Conference in Austin in August and a co-located composites event with CAMX in September.

Event details are available at www.additiveconference.com.