Good, Better, Best (Practices): Molding 2019 Agenda Finalized

Approaching its third decade as the go-to gathering for injection molders, Molding 2019 (March 19-21; Indianapolis) will offer attendees best practices on the key elements of the process.

The agenda for Molding 2019 has been finalized with a special emphasis on Best Practices guiding its presentations.

The 29th edition of the Molding conference will cover two-and-a-half days and offer attendees the expert viewpoints of more than 50 speakers across eight different tracks. New and exciting technology, as always, will be presented at the conference, but in 2019, Molding is emphasizing presentations exploring Best Practices in the most important aspects of the injection process.

Each morning of the conference, we will have expert speakers presenting on topics of concern to all injection molders, regardless of the markets they serve or presses they run. These broad-and-deep General Sessions kick off on Tuesday, March 21 with “Best Practices: Molding for Consistent Quality and Optimum Productivity”. On Wednesday, the General Session focus shifts to automation with “Best Practices: Applying Robots & Automation”. On the final half-day of the event, the General Session will cover the mold and temperature control, with “Best Practices: Tooling and Cooling.”

Prior to the general sessions, keynote presentations will kick off each day. The first will discuss tomorrow’s smart molding plant, while on Wednesday, the difference between design for additive manufacturing and injection molding for production will be discussed. On the final half day, we’ll start off with strategies for getting a mold commissioned faster.

In addition to the keynotes, special lunch presentations are planned, including a discussion on changes to R&D Tax credits and what they mean for molders as well as a new additive metal manufacturing technology that promises “the fastest way to hardest parts.”

Beyond the general sessions, Molding 2019 will break into focused concurrent tracks in the afternoons, which are based on technology, end markets and special focus areas. These will include:

Medical, Packaging & Precision Molding

Medium & Large Parts Molding for Mechanical Performance & Aesthetics

LSR Molding

Technology for Today’s Molders

Preparing for the New Era of Digital Manufacturing

Centrally located in the highly accessible city of Indianapolis, Molding 2019 takes place from March 19-21 at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis. A special discounted nightly rate of $169 plus taxes has been secured for conference attendees. Attendees who register before February 15 will receive and early-bird discount, saving $200 on conference registration fees.

Watch this space in coming weeks for more details on the agenda and speakers. To peruse presentations, exhibitors and learn more about the event, check out the Molding 2019 website today.