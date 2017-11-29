“Green PE” Used for Carbon Negative Composted Leaf Package

Braskem and Trinity Packaging partner up to help Maryland county improve their composting program through packaging alternative.

The “I’m Green” PE from Braskem (Braskem America Inc., Philadelphia) has been steadily making strides in a broad range of packaging applications and, most recently, the first ‘green’ PE rotomolded compound was launched through the company’s partnership with A.Schulman, Fairlawn, N.J.

Now the company has partnered with ProAmpac’s Trinity Packaging Division, Armonk, N.Y., to help Maryland’s Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and its contractor Maryland Environmental Service (MES) to achieve their carbon reduction and environmental preservation objectives. DEP and MES led the initiative to find a carbon reduction packaging alternative for their composting program in order to support their core mission.

As part of the County’s annual composting of leaves and grass, that would have otherwise been disposed of, MES converts the organic wastes into a valuable soil conditioner resource for sale under the registered Leafgro brand. Last year, MES sold about 650,000 bags of Leafgro in fossil fuel based PE packaging. Partnering with Braskem and Trinity Packaging, Leafgro packaging will be converted to Braskem’s “I’m Green” sugarcane-based bioplastic. The new carbon negative packaged Leafgro brand soil conditioner will be sold throughout the U.S. East coast in lawn and garden retail locations.

Braskem commercial manager Joe Jankowski commented, “With the visionary leadership of the Maryland Montgomery County DEP, they are serving as a role model for other communities around the nation in taking proactive action across their environmental footprint to reduce carbon impact.”

Added Chris Jordan, v.p. of sales for Trinity Packaging Div., “Producing this innovative heavy-duty bag underscores Trinity’s expertise in converting and UV printing for the lawn and garden market. We are proud to partner with Braskem and Montgomery Count in their sustainability efforts.”