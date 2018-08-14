Highly-Visual Fact Sheet Shows the Life Cycle Advantages of Flexible Packaging

Based on its recent study, the Flexible Packaging Association’s fact sheet details the environmental attributes of six different flexible packaging formats.

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) has developed a highly-visual fact sheet on the life cycle advantages of flexible packaging. The fact sheet is based on the recent report “A Holistic View of the Role of Flexible Packaging in a Sustainable World” prepared for FPA by Todd Bukowski and Michael Richmond, of business and technology management company PTIS, LLC.

The new report details the preferable environmental attributes of flexible packaging for six different package formats, and the industry’s efforts to address end-of-life challenges. The six package formats evaluated are: single-serve juice, coffee, baby food, laundry detergent, and motor oil.

Results of the life cycle comparison revealed in the report include: