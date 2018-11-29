How Central Chiller Control Works to Save Energy

No matter how efficient your plastics processing plant is, there are always areas where you could save a little more on energy consumption. It’s time to take a closer look at your central cooling system.

No matter how efficient your plastics processing plant is, there are always areas where you could save a little more on energy, and ultimately energy costs. It’s time to take a closer look at your central cooling system.

The function of a process water chiller is to make cold water to cool a mold or other process equipment. As heat transfers from the process to the water, the water warms up. Conventional chillers use a fixed pressure setting based on the warmest summertime temperature experienced. As the ambient air is cooled, the chiller turns fans off of the air-cooled condenser or regulates the flow of cooling tower water to maintain the fixed pressure setting for the condenser.

Removing this waste heat from the product and process equipment quickly and efficiently is the job of a central chiller system; however, not all chillers are the same. The age of the chiller, the type of components it uses, and the control technology all contribute to the chiller system efficiency. As production levels rise and fall, the chiller system must adjust to meet the actual process load.