How Do They Put Together Those Massive Trade Show Booths?

Watch a time-lapse video of Husky building its K 2016 booth.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Ever wonder what it takes to assemble one of the larger booths with heavy machinery and multi-story visitor spaces at a major trade show like NPE or K? Obviously, it takes money—lots of it. I remember an injection molding machine supplier telling me that it cost around $100,000 to ship and install a single 1000-ton press at a trade show—and that was one of more than a half-dozen machines at that booth. And, that was more than a decade ago.

But it takes more than money: a heck of a lot of planning and expert logistics. You can get a vivid impression of what’s involved by viewing a three-and-a-half-minute time-lapse video from Husky Injection Molding Systems revealing a bird’s-eye view of how they built their K 2016 booth. The action is speeded-up, but there are moments that may make you catch your breath, like when a large truck backs into a tight space just a foot or two from a large machine being assembled.

Lead the Conversation, Change the Conversation

It might be anticlimactic, but I’d like to see a comparable video of disassembling and packing up a large exhibit booth like this.

By the way, stay tuned for our K 2019 preview in our September issue. The show takes place in Düsseldorf, Germany, Oct. 16-23. 

 


