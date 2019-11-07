How Do You Evaluate, Research and Decide On Purchases for Your Business?
Survey seeks to determine how media and marketing inform the industrial buying process; add your voice.
Now in its fifth installment, Gardner Intelligence, the industrial market research firm of Plastics Technology’s publisher Gardner Business Media, is once again undertaking the Industrial Buying Influence Survey. Started in 2011, this survey analyzes how media and marketing impact the purchase process at discrete parts manufacturing facilities, and you can still add your insights to its findings.
Featured Content
The industrial buying cycle maintains unique and defined stages—discovery, research, evaluation and decision—despite the fact that today there is more information and more influences that impact how products and services are bought and sold.
This survey seeks to clarify the buyer/seller relationship and help inform industrial sales and marketing professionals how they can best align their strategy with the industrial buying cycle.
Take it by this Friday, Nov. 8 and you’ll be entered into a drawing among this week’s participants to win a $500 gift card.
RELATED CONTENT
-
The New Lightweights: Injection Molded 'Hybrid' Composites Spur Auto Innovation
A thermoplastic composite technology that emerged just a couple of years ago promises to make dramatic strides within the next two years in automotive mass production of structural components.
-
LSR Part III-- Choosing a Mixing/Metering System
Liquid silicone rubber (LSR ) is a two component reactive chemical with a viscous, paste-like consistency.
-
Radiation Crosslinking Boosts Nylon Properties
Demand for more robust plastics is creating new opportunities for radiation-crosslinked nylons, including nylon 6 and 66, which can serve as cost-effective alternatives to higher-cost, high-heat thermoplastics. Crosslinked nylons have higher heat resistance than their standard counterparts, along with better physical properties and abrasion resistance. Adapted from a paper presented at SPE ANTEC 2012.