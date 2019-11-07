11/7/2019

How Do You Evaluate, Research and Decide On Purchases for Your Business?

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Survey seeks to determine how media and marketing inform the industrial buying process; add your voice. 

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Now in its fifth installment, Gardner Intelligence, the industrial market research firm of Plastics Technology’s publisher Gardner Business Media, is once again undertaking the Industrial Buying Influence Survey. Started in 2011, this survey analyzes how media and marketing impact the purchase process at discrete parts manufacturing facilities, and you can still add your insights to its findings.

 

Featured Content

Growth Continues in Medical Market
Shells from Crustaceans Used by Montreal Researchers to Make Bioplastic

The industrial buying cycle maintains unique and defined stages—discovery, research, evaluation and decision—despite the fact that today there is more information and more influences that impact how products and services are bought and sold.

This survey seeks to clarify the buyer/seller relationship and help inform industrial sales and marketing professionals how they can best align their strategy with the industrial buying cycle. 

Take it by this Friday, Nov. 8 and you’ll be entered into a drawing among this week’s participants to win a $500 gift card.

Take the survey.

 


RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System