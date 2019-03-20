How Simulation Software Can Help Injection Molders Manage Warpage

For injection molders, managing warpage is a complicated task. Simulation software can make this work easier by allowing engineers to address the problem earlier in the product design cycle.

Using simulation tools, such as Autodesk Moldflow, allows engineers to set up and run analyses to visualize how much shrinkage and warpage to expect, given the current part’s material, design, and expected processing conditions. Through the visualization tools, results can be scaled and anchored for easier interpretation and comparison to other simulations.

Iterating designs through manual or automated workflows enables engineers to change processing conditions or part design to identify a combination that produces an acceptable part. Moldflow’s automated optimization analyses provide straightforward feedback on the influence of design, material, and process changes toward part warpage…READ MORE.