HP Opens New 150,000 Square-Foot 3D Printing Center in Barcelona

HP Inc. recently opened its 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Barcelona, Spain. The new center sits at 150,000 square feet – about the size of three football fields.

The 3+ acre facility at HP’s Barcelona campus is dedicated to the development of HP’s industrial 3D printing portfolio and provides a large-scale factory environment to collaborate with customers and partners on digital manufacturing technologies.

Working at this new center includes those involved in systems engineering, data intelligence, software, materials science, design and 3D printing and digital manufacturing applications. HP says this is believed to be the world’s largest population of additive manufacturing specialists in one location.



Specifically designed for active collaboration across HP engineering and R&D groups, customers, and partners, the new facility integrates flexible and interactive layouts, co-development environments and fleets of the latest HP plastics and metals 3D production systems to drive more rapid and agile product development and end-to-end solutions for customers. BASF, GKN Metallurgy, Siemens, Volkswagen and others across the automotive, industrial, healthcare and consumer goods sectors will continue collaborating with HP on new 3D printing and digital manufacturing innovations at the center.

This new center expands HP’s global 3D printing and digital manufacturing footprint and enhances existing innovation locations in Corvallis, Oregon; Palo Alto, California; San Diego, California; Vancouver, Washington; Barcelona, Spain; and Singapore.

“HP’s new 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing Center of Excellence is one of the largest and most advanced 3D printing and digital manufacturing research and development centers on earth – it truly embodies our mission to transform the world’s biggest industries through sustainable technological innovation,” says Christoph Schell, president of 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing at HP Inc. “We are bringing HP’s substantial resources and peerless industrial 3D printing expertise together with our customers, partners, and community to drive the technologies and skills that will further unleash the benefits of digital manufacturing.”