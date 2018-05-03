Improving Your Powder Conveying System: Pickup Point and Discharge

Powders do not flow like pellets, and not all powders are the same. That’s why it’s critical that the pick-up point and discharge configuration match your vacuum conveying needs. Here’s what to consider. (Sponsored Content)

Pickup points and discharge methods for powders sometimes require the most customization and attention in the vacuum conveying system. VAC-U-MAX can replicate or design virtually any system in its test lab to determine exact system needs.

Pickup points and discharge methods sometimes require the most customization and attention in the system. Powders do not flow like pellets, and not all powders are the same. Some powders are cohesive but others tend to “bridge”, “rat-hole” or clump when discharged, impeding material flow from the hopper to the material receiver. As a result, it is critical that the discharge configuration match the material.

The pickup point can be configured with a wand for a simple “up-and-in” system, bag dump station, bulk bag unloader, and in some cases, silo or railcar, all dependent on the container holding the material at the beginning of the process.

For difficult-to-move powders, the key is to move the material at a constant rate from the pickup point to the material line and at a constant rate from the discharge point to the material receiver…READ MORE.