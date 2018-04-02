Industry 4.0 “Tour” at NPE2018

EUROMAP, Europe’s Plastics and Rubber Machinery Association, will lead trade press on a show floor tour of Industry 4.0 at NPE2018.

Europe, and more specifically Germany, has lead the push to incorporate Industry 4.0 into the plastics industry and at NPE2018 the association leading that effort, and writing the standards that shape its future, will lead a press tour on Industry 4.0 in action on the show floor.

EUROMAP (European Association for Plastics and Rubber Machinery Manufacturers) announced the press tour will take place on the second day of the show, May 8, with stops at KraussMaffei, Engel, Battenfeld Cincinnati, and Wittmann Battenfeld. Among EUROMAP’s responsibilities is the drafting of technical recommendations on subjects including dimensions, descriptions, interfaces, energy efficiency and Industry 4.0.

On that last point, the tour will show specific examples of Industry 4.0 standards in action. At KraussMaffei, EUROMAP 77, data exchange between an injection molding machine and an MES system will be shown, while EUROMAP 82, data exchange between injection molding machines and temperature control devices, will be highlighted at Engel. Data exchange between an extrusion line and an MES system—EUROMAP 84—will be shown at Battenfeld-Cincinnati, with the tour winding up at Wittmann Battenfeld for an example of—EUROMAP 79—data exchange between injection molding machines and robots.

Earlier in this space we talked about the tangible impact of Industry 4.0 on the plastics industry, and its presence at NPE2018, beyond hype.