Injection Molded Part Competition Announced
Along with presentations on how to perfect your molding process and exhibits with technologies to improve your molded parts, Molding 2021 will also highlight molded parts themselves with Top Shops.
The annual Molding conference and exhibition has long featured presentations from subject matter experts to improve the molding capabilities of attendees as well as exhibits from industry suppliers with services and technologies to help conference goers become better molders.
This September at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., Molding 2021 (Sept. 21-23) will now also highlight molded parts themselves as displayed in the inaugural Hot Shots molded parts competition.
Featured Content
Plastics Technology is currently accepting entries for the 2021 Hot Shots injection molded parts competition. Have you molded the unmoldable or injected the impossible? Fill out the online form today and lay your company’s claim to the first ever Hot Shots recognition.
There is no charge to enter the competition, just fill out the online form with some basic facts about the part and the process used to create it. Attendees at Molding, which is collocated this year with the Extrusion and Amerimold events, will have a chance to vote on the best part using two categories: Technical Sophistication and Achievement in Molding Efficiency and/or Economics.
As part of the Molding 2021 conference and exhibition this September in Chicago, Plastics Technology has announced the inaugural Hot Shots molded part competition.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Electric, Hydraulic, or Hybrid? What's the Right Injection Press for You?
If you were buying an injection molding machine 20 years ago, you had to decide between a toggle or fully hydraulic clamp and that was pretty much it.
-
How to Stop Flash
Flashing of a part can occur for several reasons—from variations in the process or material to tooling trouble.
-
All About ‘Cushion’
What it means. Why it's important.