Injection Molded Part Competition Announced

The annual Molding conference and exhibition has long featured presentations from subject matter experts to improve the molding capabilities of attendees as well as exhibits from industry suppliers with services and technologies to help conference goers become better molders.

This September at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., Molding 2021 (Sept. 21-23) will now also highlight molded parts themselves as displayed in the inaugural Hot Shots molded parts competition.

Plastics Technology is currently accepting entries for the 2021 Hot Shots injection molded parts competition. Have you molded the unmoldable or injected the impossible? Fill out the online form today and lay your company’s claim to the first ever Hot Shots recognition.

There is no charge to enter the competition, just fill out the online form with some basic facts about the part and the process used to create it. Attendees at Molding, which is collocated this year with the Extrusion and Amerimold events, will have a chance to vote on the best part using two categories: Technical Sophistication and Achievement in Molding Efficiency and/or Economics.

