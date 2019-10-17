10/17/2019
K 2019: Injection Molding's Themes, Additive Manufacturing's Moves
Multiple injection molding machine suppliers shared market status and technology updates on the first day of K 2019, as did additive manufacturing maven, EOS.
While the halls were full at K 2019 on its opening day, the order logs of many of its injection molding machinery suppliers were not. Uncertainties in trade, fueled by the United Kingdom’s prolonged dithering on the question of Brexit, as well as on-again-off-again trade deals with pivotal plastics players Canada, Mexico and China; have been acknowledged by the market players.