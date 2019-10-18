K 2019: Materials Matter at the Messe

—Lanxess announced that it is breaking ground in deploying artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of customized high-performance plastics through its collaboration with AI company Citrine Information. Glass fiber sizing is a major area of focus to allow customization and reduce time to market.

—DOMO is now offering the Economy brand of 100% recycled nylon 6 compounds as well as Economy Air—recycled nylon 6 with recycled carbon fiber for automotive, aircraft and medical devices. When its acquisition of Solvay’s nylon 66 is completed early 2020, it will offer similar sustainable products. DOMO also has collaborations on both mechanical and chemical recycling.

—FRX Polymers’ Novia non-halogen phosphinate-based polymers flame retardants are successfully being used in PC/PBT for medical and E/E housings where it boasts FR performance as well as chemical resistance and heat-aging.

—DSM is now making both its Stanyl and Arnite specialty nylons produced with 25-42% biomass and will aim for at least 25% on all its materials by 2030.

—DuPont showcased a FormulaOne race car through a collaboration with Renault where several of its engineering resins are used. Sources say, such projects help accelerate development within 18-24 months vs. typical automotive industry development cycle of 3-5 years.

—DuPont’s Zytel long chain nylon 612 is gaining lot of attention in auto applications such as blow molded cooling pipes—a technology that can be transferred to electric cars.

—Trinseo is collaborating with INEOSStyrolution on chemical recycling of PS. The company is also offering PC/ABS blends with up to 70% recycle content. Also featured are bio based and biodegradable TPUs for applications such as coffee pods.

—SI Group has launched Ultranox LC (low color) PP 31 additive one-packs that includes an undisclosed mineral that boosts color stability.

—Solvay has developed Technyl Max nylon 66 which is in development in what constitutes the first all-plastic brake pedal without a metal core. It’s overmolded on a nylon- based composite core.

With a focus on circular certified materials based on bio based feedstock, and efforts in sustainability in collaboration with customers, SABIC unveiled several material innovations.