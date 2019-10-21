10/21/2019

K 2019: ReverseCube Puts New Spin on Multimaterial Molding

Foboha brought a new concept to the world of cube molds, splitting top from bottom to handle different materials.

Tony Deligio

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Running on an Arburg press, Foboha says its reverse cube, which spins the top and bottom portions of the tool in 90° increments in opposite directions, was built in response to more demand from the customer, Bosch.

 


