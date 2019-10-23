10/23/2019

K 2019 Slideshow: New Resins, New Applications in Materials

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Ascend, Borealis, Borouge, Braskem, Dow, ExxonMobil, Nova, SABIC, and Solvay came to Düsseldorf with new applications, including pouches, shrink film, cable ties, flip tops, all-plastic bikes, as well as new materials.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

The circular economy loomed large over all of K 2019, as material companies showed new ways to reuse old materials; they also showed off new applications for new materials. 

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature