10/23/2019
K 2019 Slideshow: New Resins, New Applications in Materials
Ascend, Borealis, Borouge, Braskem, Dow, ExxonMobil, Nova, SABIC, and Solvay came to Düsseldorf with new applications, including pouches, shrink film, cable ties, flip tops, all-plastic bikes, as well as new materials.
The circular economy loomed large over all of K 2019, as material companies showed new ways to reuse old materials; they also showed off new applications for new materials.
