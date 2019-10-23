K 2019 Slideshow: New Resins, New Applications in Materials

A Borealis, Borouge, Nova Chemicals press conference proved newsworthy in both announcements on collaborative efforts toward a circular economy and new material launches.

Through an agreement with Neste, Borealis will start using that company’s renewable propane at two of its Belgian facilities. This will be the first time Borealis will use bio based feedstock to partially replace fossil feedback in commercial PP production.

Borealis, Borouge and Henkel have collaborations on the development of highly circular flexible PE pouches: two stand-up pouches are a combination of virgin PE with high levels of PCR.

Also underway are further developments in PE and PP based mono layer pouches specifically designed for recyclability.

Borealis has launched a next-generation Fibremod Carbon PP composites for automotive—these are made with second-use carbon fiber. Two low-density grades—CG210SY and CD211SY—boast better surface aesthetics and mechanical properties.

Borealis launched BorPure RF770MO next-generation random PP copolymer for flip-top caps—a growing market segment. It offers proven cycle-time reductions of over 10% in some cap applications thanks to its fast crystallization behavior.

Nova Chemicals launched VPs412 high-caulkability PE sealant said to be an ideal building block for all-PE film food packaging. The company says it’s a ‘game changer’ as it is a single-solution resin vs. common practice of LLDPE/plastomer blends.