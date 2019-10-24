10/24/2019

K 2019 Video: Innovations in Recycling Machinery and Materials

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

From the K 2019 show floor, hear from Bengt Rimark of Rapid Granulator and Bob Maughan of SABIC as they talk about new recycling technology and developments.

Heather Caliendo

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

K 2019 is the place to go for new technology and innovation. Many different companies all across the supply chain discussed advances in recycling at the show, which is very exciting for my beat! 

In part two of my recycling video series, Bengt Rimark of Rapid Granulator discusses how the company’s new machine gives molders more flexibility in slow-speed modes. He also highlights a range of other new granulators that were showcased at K 2019.

Bob Maughan of SABIC highlights the company’s range of advanced packaging material and technology solutions at K 2019 to help manufacturers create sustainable packaging options for increased performance and reduced waste. 

Click here for part one of the recycling series. And stay tuned for part three! 


RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending