Klöckner Pentaplast Announces Plan to Use Only Recyclable and Sustainably Sourced Products by 2028

By 2028, kp will only use materials that are practically recyclable or sustainably sourced and will simplify its polymer and material mix to ease recycling.

Klöckner Pentaplast’s Positive Plastics Pledge includes a commitment where possible to increase to 100% the company's usage of recyclable and sustainably sourced polymers by 2028.

Global plastic packaging and film industry giant Klöckner Pentaplast Group (kp) announced a new Positive Plastics Pledge, outlining a commitment to develop and manage its products with a focus on sustainability. The pledge includes a commitment where possible to increase to 100% kp’s usage of recyclable and sustainably sourced polymers by 2028.

“kp has been designing products for sustainability and recyclability since the beginning,” Lubna Edwards, Global Sustainability Director for kp, told Plastics Technology. “However, we realize our responsibilities go beyond what we directly control. The commitments within our Positive Plastics Pledge touch every part of the value chain: design and manufacturing processes, through consumer use, to post consumer collection and recycling. It’s a transformational approach that focuses on creating mutual benefit for society and the environment, as well as a sustainable future for plastics which are a valuable resource,”

Related Stories

kp’s Positive Plastics Pledge centers on four key areas of commitment and action: