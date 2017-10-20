KraussMaffei Reaches Out to Help Harvey Victims
Company will deliver check of $121,600 to Red Cross thanks to the generosity of these processors.
Individuals and organizations are finding creative ways to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Case in point: An email sent from KraussMaffei’s U.S. office in Florence, Ky., asked “our valued customers to help those in need” and urged them to “Donate $1,000 – Get a $1,000 Credit for Spare Parts.”
On Oct. 17, Paul Caprio, president and CEO of KraussMaffei’s U.S. operations emailed an update on just how well the charitable drive went, noting that 80% of the donations coming from six big givers.
We want to thank our incredible customers and employees for stepping up to our challenge to raise and surpass the $100,000 goal for the victims of recent hurricanes. The contributors listed below have the same passion for our business and also have a great passion for helping out those in need when asked.
We cannot thank you enough and we wish you nothing but success in your businesses!
Of all the contributions, 80% of the fundraising came from six world-class customers.
- Monoflo International
- Proper Group International
- Sussex IM
- Rehrig Pacific Company
- MGS
- Cobra Plastics
The balance of the customer donations came from the following companies:
- Airlite Plastics
- Berry Plastics
- Cube Packaging
- Erwin Quarder
- Hamilton Kent
- IAC Group
- Infiltrator Water Technologies
- Integrity Tool and Mold
- Janler Corp.
- Les Plastiques Nadco (Montreal, Canada)
- Owens Corning
- Plastic Age Products (Montreal, Canada)
- Reyes Automotive Group
- Tech Group North America
- Valley Enterprises
- Wabash Plastics
Caprio said a check for $121,600 will go to the American Red Cross to assist with the recovery from the most recent hurricanes.