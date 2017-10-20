KraussMaffei Reaches Out to Help Harvey Victims

Company will deliver check of $121,600 to Red Cross thanks to the generosity of these processors.

Individuals and organizations are finding creative ways to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Case in point: An email sent from KraussMaffei’s U.S. office in Florence, Ky., asked “our valued customers to help those in need” and urged them to “Donate $1,000 – Get a $1,000 Credit for Spare Parts.”

On Oct. 17, Paul Caprio, president and CEO of KraussMaffei’s U.S. operations emailed an update on just how well the charitable drive went, noting that 80% of the donations coming from six big givers.

We want to thank our incredible customers and employees for stepping up to our challenge to raise and surpass the $100,000 goal for the victims of recent hurricanes. The contributors listed below have the same passion for our business and also have a great passion for helping out those in need when asked.

We cannot thank you enough and we wish you nothing but success in your businesses!

Of all the contributions, 80% of the fundraising came from six world-class customers.

Monoflo International

Proper Group International

Sussex IM

Rehrig Pacific Company

MGS

Cobra Plastics

The balance of the customer donations came from the following companies:

Airlite Plastics

Berry Plastics

Cube Packaging

Erwin Quarder

Hamilton Kent

IAC Group

Infiltrator Water Technologies

Integrity Tool and Mold

Janler Corp.

Les Plastiques Nadco (Montreal, Canada)

Owens Corning

Plastic Age Products (Montreal, Canada)

Reyes Automotive Group

Tech Group North America

Valley Enterprises

Wabash Plastics

Caprio said a check for $121,600 will go to the American Red Cross to assist with the recovery from the most recent hurricanes.