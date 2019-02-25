Learn About Souped-Up Presses for Packaging at Molding 2019

Speakers from Arburg and Engel will discuss what it takes for an electric or hybrid injection machine to handle high-speed, thin-wall packaging.

Just what does it take for an injection machine to handle high-speed, thin-wall packaging? Find out at Molding 2019.

Readers of Plastics Technology magazine will have noticed a flurry of activity by injection machine builders in recent years to upgrade all-electric and hybrid presses to compete in the “Indy 500” of molding—high-speed, thin-wall packaging. Recent trade shows have showcased a slew of “packaging” and “speed” versions of high-tech presses.

At Molding 2019 in Indianapolis (March 19-21), you’ll have a chance to learn more about what makes the difference between standard models and the new breed of speed demons. In the afternoon breakout session on Medical, Packaging & Precision Molding on Tues., March 19, two speakers will address this topic:

Trevor Pruden of Arburg: “What Does a Packaging Machine Need?”

Jim Overbeeke of Engel: “All-Electric Machines Prove Capable for High-Speed, Thin-Wall Packaging”

Register now for Molding 2019.