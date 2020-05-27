Lindner Recyclingtech Installs Shredders Onsite Remotely

With the assistance of the Lindner Service Centre via video analysis and online support, the shredder Micromat 2500 was installed on-site at Hündgen Entsorgungs GmbH & Co. KG.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a big shift in all businesses as everyone adjusts to a new reality. However, for manufacturing, there’s still machinery that needs to be installed.

German waste management company Hündgen ordered a new Lindner Micromat 2500 shredder that was delivered in March and the company’s facility’s retrofitting was in full swing. And then came the coronavirus lockdown.

Christian Hündgen, CEO and plant manager of Hündgen Entsorgungs Gmbh & Co. KG, said the company was told that due to COVID-19 and the associated travel restrictions, Lindner service technicians would not be able to start up the machine on-site.

“We were faced with an enormous problem, since there’s material we need to be processing and we’re bound by contract to do so,” he said.

To overcome this seemingly impossible situation, Lindner opted for an unorthodox but innovative solution. The Lindner Service Centre helped with video analysis and online support to install the machine on-site.

“One of the fundamental values at Lindner is to be a reliable and trustworthy partner,” said Account Manager Manfred Eßmann. “Right now we are doing everything we can to support our customers with all available means and keep to agreements that have been made. Thanks to modern technology, our service team can do a great many things remotely and give instructions via video call for commissioning equipment on-site. It works amazingly well.”

“I am sure that this installation method will be used even after the crisis is over.”

The Micromat shredder has now been up and running for 200 operating hours without any issues.

“Despite all the adversities, the scheduled construction time was maintained and production is on time,” Hündgen said. “We would like to thank Manfred Eßmann and the Lindner Recyclingtech team for their exemplary commitment to our project.”