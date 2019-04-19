Medical Injection Molding Workshop at Amerimold 2019

If you’re already involved in medical injection molding, or would like to be, a new workshop at Amerimold 2019 is can’t miss.

For the first time, Amerimold (June 12-13; Rosemont, Ill.) will feature a half-day work shop wholly focused on injection molding in the medical space. The Medical Injection Molding Workshop will address:

Shear Heating’s Impact on Medical Molding

Material Selection & Evaluation for Medical Devices

Cutting Process Validation Time in Half

Medical Market Analysis

Our speakers bring a wide range of expertise to the workshop, with backgrounds ranging from device OEMs and molders to process training and economic analysis. The Workshop’s speakers are:

Kevin Rottinghaus, Beaumont Technologies

Len Czuba, Czuba Enterprises

Erik Sherburne, Advance Molding Technologies

Michael Guckes, Gardner Intelligence