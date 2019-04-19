Medical Injection Molding Workshop at Amerimold 2019
If you’re already involved in medical injection molding, or would like to be, a new workshop at Amerimold 2019 is can’t miss.
For the first time, Amerimold (June 12-13; Rosemont, Ill.) will feature a half-day work shop wholly focused on injection molding in the medical space. The Medical Injection Molding Workshop will address:
- Shear Heating’s Impact on Medical Molding
- Material Selection & Evaluation for Medical Devices
- Cutting Process Validation Time in Half
- Medical Market Analysis
Our speakers bring a wide range of expertise to the workshop, with backgrounds ranging from device OEMs and molders to process training and economic analysis. The Workshop’s speakers are:
- Kevin Rottinghaus, Beaumont Technologies
- Len Czuba, Czuba Enterprises
- Erik Sherburne, Advance Molding Technologies
- Michael Guckes, Gardner Intelligence
In addition to individual presentations, our speakers will also participate in a discussion and take audience questions in a speaker panel. Learn more about the event and make plans to join us this June in Chicago.