Medical Injection Molding Workshop at Amerimold 2019

If you’re already involved in medical injection molding, or would like to be, a new workshop at Amerimold 2019 is can’t miss.

Blog Post: 4/19/2019

For the first time, Amerimold (June 12-13; Rosemont, Ill.) will feature a half-day work shop wholly focused on injection molding in the medical space. The Medical Injection Molding Workshop will address:       

  • Shear Heating’s Impact on Medical Molding
  • Material Selection & Evaluation for Medical Devices
  • Cutting Process Validation Time in Half
  • Medical Market Analysis

Our speakers bring a wide range of expertise to the workshop, with backgrounds ranging from device OEMs and molders to process training and economic analysis. The Workshop’s speakers are:

Featured Content

 

In addition to individual presentations, our speakers will also participate in a discussion and take audience questions in a speaker panel. Learn more about the event and make plans to join us this June in Chicago.