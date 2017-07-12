Molding 2018 Agenda Finalized

The initial agenda for the Molding 2018 Conference & Exhibit has been finalized with nine distinct sessions, more than 60 speakers and a growing list of exhibitors and sponsors.

We’ve already told you about the all new parts competition that will be a part of the annual Molding conference for the first time in 2018, but lest you think we’ve neglected the heart of the gathering, I write today to let you know that the initial agenda for the event to be held Feb. 27-March 1 in Long Beach, Calif. has been completed.

In addition to familiar and popular tracks like:

Emerging Technologies

Establishing & Maintaining a Robust Process

Materials & Additives

Robots & Automation

Tooling

LSR Molding

Molding 2018 will feature some new and very topical sessions:

Practical Application of Industry 4.0

3D Printing: Molder’s Friend or Foe?

In these two sessions, we hope to defuse the buzz around two very buzzworthy terms, with real world examples of how molders are already using Industry 4.0 and 3D printing, or if they aren’t, how they (and you) could be. We will kick things off with a keynote address from Adam Moran of Vorne Industries, who will discuss: Applying OEE—Using Data to Improve Efficiency in Molding Operations.

As always, our speakers run the gamut hailing from all industry segments including molders, moldmakers, consultants, and OEMs, as well as thought leaders at the leading suppliers of injection machines, auxiliary equipment, robotics and materials. At this time we have six sponsors (who will also be exhibiting):

Riverdale Global

Hasco

Chem-Pak Inc.

iD Additives

Laser-View Technologies

Milacron

With another nine exhibitors:

Athena Controls

Eastman Chemical Company

Elkem Silicones

MachineSense

Novatec

RJG

SEPRO America

SIGMASOFT Virtual Molding

WittmannBattenfeld

As sponsors and exhibitors are added, we’ll keep you posted, and we’ll also be sharing detailed breakdowns of the various sessions in the weeks to come. Watch this space and the Molding 2018 website for updates, including the opening of registration (you can sign up for an alert on registration opening at the bottom of the conference site’s homepage).

Finally, as winter settles in and temperatures begin to drop, keep in mind that the average daily temperature in Long Beach during February is a wonderfully temperate 67°F. See you in Sunny California!