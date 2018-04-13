Molding in Graphic Systems Bolsters “Culture of Label Freaks”

Company’s first-ever training and certification program included lots of hands-on training.

Mold In Graphic Systems (MIGS; Clarkdale, Ariz.), which made its mark in permanent labeling of plastics starting in 1983 by revolutionizing how rotationally molded polyolefins could be decorated and has also made significant strides in the injection molding arena, recently launched its first ever training and certification program.

It was over 40 years ago that MIGS founder Mike Stevenson had a vision—with a different set of lenses. In his world, stickers, decals, and pad printing weren’t intended to simply be “good enough.” “Measuring up” to the status quo wasn’t part of the plan. With an obsession to create something that lived up to his vision for labeling plastic products, Stevenson set out to develop the initial Mold in Graphic, inside his family home’s garage in the late 1970s.

During this time, it is safe to say that Stevenson was a bit of a “Label Freak”…and this proved advantageous for the world of rotomolding, thermoforming and injection molding. His dedication to “doing it right”, created a one-of-a-king labeling technology that has been shown to be beneficial to thousands of customers, and millions of parts during the past 35 years. While the humble family garage operation has become a world-class manufacturing facility, the culture Stevenson built within this company is still strong. What began with one “label freak”, has grown into a culture—one that now is developing into a community.

Last month, MIGS achieved another milestone in its bid for “quality people, quality processes and quality products”. From March 27-29, the company hosted 18 customers from 10 global companies to attend its first-ever Training & Certification Program. Included were representatives from Yeti Coolers, Montgomery Design, MOD Rotor, Hardigg/Pelican, Groupo CIPSA, Canyon Coolers, Stern Companies, Sealite USA and Cabela’s. The three, one-day events were hosted at MIGS’s campus in Clarkdale.

During each eight-hour training event, attendees received extensive product knowledge and hands-on training for every item in the company’s product line. This included MIGS’ entire range of surface enhancement products and the Polyfuze Graphic for injection molded parts. The day concluded with attendees becoming “Certified Labelfreaks”.

Feedback provided by event attendees was reportedly outstanding. In more than one case, attendees who had been using MIGS products for many years, noted that they learned new skills and now have a better understanding on how to increase their company’s profit, while reducing downtime and frustrations that are normally associated with the challenges of decorating polyolefins.