Most Popular Articles of 2019

These stories generated the most traffic at Plastics Technology’s website in 2019, reflecting the diversity of interests of our readers and the consistent search for market and process knowledge. From keeping tabs on the movement of resin prices and prepping for plastics biggest show to understanding decompression and the effect barrel temperatures have on melt temperature in extrusion, a wide range of articles piqued the interest of PT’s site visitors over the last year.

