12/26/2019

Most Popular Videos of 2019

Plastics Technology’s YouTube channel brought viewers reports from events and companies all around the world, including the U.S., Europe and Asia; click through for video from K, Chinaplas, Molding 2019 and more.

Tony Deligio

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

2019 was a K year and not surprisingly video reports about the big triennial show in Düsseldorf, Germany captured people’s attention before and during the event. Videos from Chinaplas, Molding 2019 and Nissei’s Technology Days also garnered views. If you haven’t already, subscribe to PT’s YouTube channel to receive notification when new videos come out.

 

 

Foboha K 2019

Foboha’s reverse cube mold technology, which debuted at K 2019, featured in Plastics Technology’s most popular video for the year. 

 


