Most Popular Videos of 2019

2019 was a K year and not surprisingly video reports about the big triennial show in Düsseldorf, Germany captured people’s attention before and during the event. Videos from Chinaplas, Molding 2019 and Nissei’s Technology Days also garnered views. If you haven’t already, subscribe to PT’s YouTube channel to receive notification when new videos come out.

Foboha’s reverse cube mold technology, which debuted at K 2019, featured in Plastics Technology’s most popular video for the year.