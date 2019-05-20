'Most Powerful Man in PE' Strikes Again

Gardner Business Media’s PT team once again applauds RTi’s v.p. of PE markets.

One of my longest-running go-to-guys for PE resin pricing updates, Mike Burns, RTi’s v.p. of PE markets, has once again proven to be the ‘most powerful man in PE’. In 2016, Mike grabbed the gold metal at that year’s International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) World Bench Press Championships in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Over the May 16-19 weekend, Mike participated and coached as a member of the U.S. National Team in the 2019 IPF World Bench Press Championship in Tokyo, Japan. He let us know the following: “Three successful bench press attempts at 380, 391, and a new personal best 408 lbs, I achieved the silver medal second to the current world record holder who is also from the U.S.” Gardner Business Media’s PT team once again applauds Mike!

I’m looking forward to getting a new polyethylene-sees-flat-to-downward-pricing" target="_self">update on PE resin pricing from Mike on his return right after Memorial Day weekend. Last time we talked, he confirmed that PE suppliers had implemented their nearly five-month pending 3¢/lb increase. He also noted that the increase made it through while global crude oil prices were at a six-month high and global ethylene prices were at a four-month low.