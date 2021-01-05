Most-Viewed Stories of December 2020
Advanced screw design; clear, recycled bottles and new PCR packaging; polymer history; polyolefins for smart surfaces; new die-cleaning tech and more garnered reader interest as 2020 drew to a close.
- Improve Quality & Productivity With Advanced Screw Design
- Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles from Recycled Textile Waste
- Nova Chemicals, Revolution Partner on PCR Use in Plastic Packaging
- Tracing the History of Polymeric Materials, Part 3
- Polyolefin Supplier Repsol and IMSE Provider TactoTek to Develop Optimized PP for Smart Surfaces
- Keeping It in the Family: Medical Molder Grows with Second Generation at the Helm
- New Die-Cleaning System Boosts Efficiency for Film Processor
- “Injection Molding at the Speed of 3D Printing”
- STF Group Installs Recycling Line Virtually at a Plant in Haiti
- Braskem America and Encina to Collaborate on the Production of Recycled Polypropylene
On Site visit with Plastikos (pictured) was among October’s most-read articles.