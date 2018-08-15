New Equipment Monitoring Promises Increased Uptime

Conair’s new equipment monitoring platform, SmartServices, is making Industry 4.0 more accessible and attainable with its “Uptime Guaranteed” promise. Standing behind the system is the company’s team of experts and a data-backed guarantee of increased uptime.

Unlike a lot of equipment monitoring systems today, SmartServices can bring virtually all your plastics auxiliary equipment together into a single monitoring and predictive maintenance platform.

Standing behind the SmartServices platform is Conair’s own team of process and service engineers. For instance, a 24/7 Instant Access Hotline makes part replacement or service just a call away. If on-site assistance is needed, Conair’s team of field service professionals includes almost 40 members.

In fact, Conair is so confident in its ability to keep auxiliary equipment up and running, it now offers an “Uptime Guaranteed” promise on its new equipment that includes:

99% uptime on all Conair equipment

Customer service contact within 15 minutes

Parts ship within 6 hours

Using SmartServices, Conair can tell customers exactly how close to 100% uptime they can expect from their existing equipment, based on their process parameters and other factors...READ MORE.